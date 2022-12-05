Warburg Research Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.77) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.35) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.65) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

freenet Stock Down 0.9 %

FNTN opened at €21.11 ($21.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.06 and its 200-day moving average is €21.96. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.32) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($33.94).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

