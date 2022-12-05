Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Washington Harbour Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Tenable makes up approximately 8.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Tenable worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tenable by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Tenable Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.