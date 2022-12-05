Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $3.17 Million in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 147,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. ForgeRock accounts for approximately 2.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.18% of ForgeRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $3,932,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in ForgeRock by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
ForgeRock Price Performance
Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
