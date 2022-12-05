Wedbush Begins Coverage on Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

