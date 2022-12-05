Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) in the last few weeks:

11/30/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2022 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2022 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2022 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $351.00.

10/28/2022 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/26/2022 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2022 – Ameriprise Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Ameriprise Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.31. 4,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

