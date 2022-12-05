Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) PT Raised to €110.00

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Societe Generale from €107.50 ($110.82) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Wendel stock remained flat at $90.70 during trading on Monday. Wendel has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $123.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

