Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) PT Raised to €110.00

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Societe Generale from €107.50 ($110.82) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Wendel Stock Performance
Shares of Wendel stock remained flat at $90.70 during trading on Monday. Wendel has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $123.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.
About Wendel
