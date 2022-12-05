Westchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Home Plate Acquisition worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Home Plate Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Home Plate Acquisition by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $488,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Plate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HPLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,305. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

About Home Plate Acquisition

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

