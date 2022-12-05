Westchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,826 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNI. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 200.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tailwind International Acquisition by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 147,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,874,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

TWNI remained flat at $10.02 on Monday. 40,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,922. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Tailwind International Acquisition Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.