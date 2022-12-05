Westchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 2.15% of Gores Technology Partners worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. 19,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,271. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

