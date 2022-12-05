Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $1 Million in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

KludeIn I Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INKA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.