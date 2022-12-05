Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $1 Million in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KludeIn I Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ INKA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.30.
About KludeIn I Acquisition
KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KludeIn I Acquisition (INKA)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.