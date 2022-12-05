Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 533,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCXA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,375. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

