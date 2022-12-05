Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 466,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 611,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $296,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II alerts:

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Price Performance

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.