Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 466,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 611,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $296,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Price Performance
Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
