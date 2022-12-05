Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 134,551 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134,551 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 0.9% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $31,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 15.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $267,289,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,245,000.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $44.75. 13,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,883. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.95. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Tower Semiconductor Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
