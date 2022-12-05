Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 136,464 Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,464 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cartesian Growth by 7.0% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 633,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its stake in Cartesian Growth by 97.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 934,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 461,093 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $760,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cartesian Growth by 1,464.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 82,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $223,919.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cartesian Growth Price Performance

About Cartesian Growth

Shares of GLBL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

