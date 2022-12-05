WhiteCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $699,690.56 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.78 million and approximately $699,690.56 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00479214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001245 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018402 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000916 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.