WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0584 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $43.49 million and approximately $708,665.92 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00456687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00036937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001266 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018699 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000873 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.