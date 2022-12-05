Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 7.2% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.18. 652,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,696,633. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $282.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

