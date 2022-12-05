Wojak Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,722.01 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $205.82 million and approximately $13,722.01 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

