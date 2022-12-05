Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($87.63) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €120.00 ($123.71) to €126.00 ($129.90) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($134.02) to €124.00 ($127.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($101.03) to €103.00 ($106.19) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.52.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.