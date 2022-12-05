World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Down 17.3% in November

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 643,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

