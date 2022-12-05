World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches One Day Volume of $966,067.24

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and approximately $966,067.24 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00079913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,734,274 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

