WOW-token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.22 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $441.85 million and $0.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.30 or 0.01707534 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013553 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00029644 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039180 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.63 or 0.01762567 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001372 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04418851 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

