Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $289.99 or 0.01696327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $67.19 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.34 or 0.06010445 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00502134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.13 or 0.30277523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,796,868 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.