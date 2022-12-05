XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by China Renaissance

China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $11.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.50.
Several other analysts have also commented on XPEV. Citigroup lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.03.
XPeng Stock Up 14.8 %
Shares of XPEV stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.91. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
