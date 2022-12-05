XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by China Renaissance

China Renaissance downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEVGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $11.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.50.

Several other analysts have also commented on XPEV. Citigroup lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered XPeng from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.03.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.91. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after buying an additional 1,927,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 120.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 29.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 2,484,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

