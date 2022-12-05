Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00005201 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $98.69 million and approximately $137,328.78 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.75 or 0.06049019 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00502027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.19 or 0.30271066 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.