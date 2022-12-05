ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($51.55) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TIM. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($47.42) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($50.52) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, November 14th.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of ETR TIM remained flat at €20.00 ($20.62) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,567. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($16.49) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($25.15). The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

