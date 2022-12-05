Zebra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oportun Financial worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 50.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.