Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 110.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,955.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,250 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

