Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $788,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,855 shares in the company, valued at $44,245,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,401 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $90.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

