Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Rent-A-Center accounts for approximately 1.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. FMR LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
NASDAQ:RCII opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.78. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
