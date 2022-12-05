Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.33.
Zebra Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $274.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.