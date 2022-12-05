Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $383.33.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $274.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

