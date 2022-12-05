Zimmer Partners LP Has $150.54 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises approximately 3.1% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 2.72% of STAG Industrial worth $150,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 64,204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 338,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 271,993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,136,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,106,000 after buying an additional 122,356 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

