Zimmer Partners LP Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Zimmer Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 995,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

