Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $47.07 Million Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,068,000. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.33% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $119.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

