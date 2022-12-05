Zimmer Partners LP Raises Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.41% of ONE Gas worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 49.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONE Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Insider Activity

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $72.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

