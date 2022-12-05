Zimmer Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

