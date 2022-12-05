Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 1.27% of Excelerate Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

EE opened at 29.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 25.89 and its 200-day moving average is 24.82. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of 18.31 and a 1-year high of 31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

EE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.67.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

