Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 562,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

