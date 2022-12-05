Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $128.99 on Thursday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.58.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

