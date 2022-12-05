Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

Zscaler Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $128.99 on Thursday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.58.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

