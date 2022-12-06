11 Capital Partners LP Acquires New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

11 Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,000. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 5.1% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 11 Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of TDY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $422.42. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,039. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

