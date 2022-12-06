11 Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

11 Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55,544 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 8.2% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,983,000 after buying an additional 784,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.28. 90,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,540,222. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

