12,257 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Purchased by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,336,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,401,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQAL stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $47.89.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.