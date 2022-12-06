1,270,655 Shares in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,270,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,150,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Veris Residential as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $142,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Insider Activity at Veris Residential

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 325,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,740,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 79,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veris Residential Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE VRE opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Veris Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.