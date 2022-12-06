18,000 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.