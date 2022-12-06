1eco Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,340.54 (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One 1eco token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00006004 BTC on exchanges. 1eco has a total market cap of $66.95 million and approximately $1,340.54 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05678000 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00499961 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.91 or 0.30152983 BTC.

1eco Token Profile

1eco’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,618,653 tokens. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.