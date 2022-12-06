1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,540,280 shares.The stock last traded at $16.66 and had previously closed at $16.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $32,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $32,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 293,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $5,007,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,275,027 shares of company stock valued at $73,012,922. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $212,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

