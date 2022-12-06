2,174 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.45.

DOV opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

