2,211 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

NYSE:JKS opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

