2,519 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prologis Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

