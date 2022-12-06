28,855 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Bought by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.8% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

